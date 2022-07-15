(Bloomberg Law) -- Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia Stone, have reached an agreement with the government to be held responsible for more than $2 million in taxes, penalties, and interest.

The agreement, filed Friday, asks the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to enter a judgment that would either resolve or have dismissed all of the claims the federal government made against the Stone defendants in its 2021 lawsuit.

The agreement asks the court to enter a judgment that Roger and Nydia Stone will be liable, both together and as individuals, for about $1.7 million in unpaid income taxes, penalties, and interest, subject to potential additional interest as well as subtractions for previously processed payments or credits. It also proposes a judgment against Roger Stone alone for about $453,000 in taxes, penalties, and interest, subject to the same caveats.

Assets in a trust would be available to satisfy judgments against Nydia Stone, and tax liens that arose after the couple’s taxes were assessed would be valid and enforceable against all of the property of the couple and the trust, “including the Stone Residence,” the proposed consent judgment said.

The government previously accused the Stones of attempting “to defraud the United States” to get out of paying the debt, linking the alleged scheme to Roger Stone’s legal difficulties after Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Stone was convicted of crimes including obstruction, but received a pardon from President Donald Trump in late 2020.

The Stones replied in November that they had “been upfront with the IRS about their income, assets, and liabilities” and had “consistently shared information with the IRS necessary to evaluate and reach agreement upon any required payment arrangements.”

Brian R. Harris of Fogarty Mueller Harris PLLC, who represented the Stones, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is United States v. Stone, S.D. Fla., No. 0:21-cv-60825, proposed consent judgment 7/15/22.

(Updated with further details in fifth and sixth paragraphs.)

