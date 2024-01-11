Rogers asks cellphone users to switch 'airplane mode' on and off to fix text issues

Rogers says it has largely resolved an issue that prevented some customers from sending text messages on Thursday morning.

Customers on social media had reported being unable to send text messages earlier in the day.

The cell service provider said that the issue had been resolved by around 10 a.m.

“If you are still having problems, please try turning your airplane mode on, then back off after a few seconds,” Rogers said on X, formerly Twitter.

In other social media posts, the company suggested customers still experiencing issues should reach out for assistance.

Rogers told BNNBloomberg.ca the “intermittent issue” affected a small number of customers.