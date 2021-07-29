Trudeau's Bill C-10 is an overbroad reach, goes beyond what must be regulated: Michael Geist

Canada’s telecommunications companies spent $8.9 billion in an auction of wireless spectrum, a record-breaking figure that came after a fierce bidding war lasting for weeks.

Rogers Communications Inc., the largest wireless provider by number of subscribers, spent $3.3 billion, while BCE Inc. committed $2.1 billion and Telus Corp. more than $1.9 billion, according to the government.

Spectrum is never cheap, but the total is far more than analysts expected, another sign that so-called midband frequencies are seen as crucial by wireless companies seeking to establish an edge in 5G services. The 3,500 MHz band is considered valuable because of the ability to transmit large amounts of data over long distances.

Investors had anticipated that the overall figure would be between $5 billion to $6 billion. RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds had forecast the three largest companies would spend a combined $3.25 billion -- the amount spent by Rogers alone.

Quebecor Inc., led by Chief Executive Officer Pierre Karl Peladeau, spent $830 million in the auction, including investing in licenses outside of its home province. Peladeau has expressed an interest in expanding wireless services and taking up the mantle of Canada’s fourth player, in an industry dominated by the three incumbents.

The sale comes as Rogers waits for regulatory approval of its proposed $20 billion acquisition of smaller rival Shaw Communications Inc., which was announced in March. Shaw, through its subsidiary Freedom Mobile, is Canada’s fourth-largest wireless provider and did not participate in the auction.

BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.