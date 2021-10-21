Rogers Communications Inc. Chairman Edward Rogers is trying to replace five board members with a slate of his own directors, escalating the battle for control at Canada’s largest wireless and cable firm.

The son of company founder Ted Rogers is seeking to replace current directors David Peterson, Bonnie Brooks, John MacDonald, Ellis Jacob and John Clappison with five of his own choices, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The move raises the stakes in the family feud at Toronto-based Rogers. It started last month when Edward Rogers tried to oust Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale. The effort was defeated by a majority of the board -- including his sisters and his mother, Loretta Rogers.

Since then, the board has sought to constrain the chairman’s power, creating a committee to set the rules by which he can interact with Natale and other senior executives. That committee includes three people -- MacDonald, Clappison and his sister Melinda Rogers-Hixon, who has backed the CEO.

Edward Rogers’ nominees for the board include Toronto real estate executive Michael Cooper, Jack Cockwell, Jan Innes, Ivan Fecan, and Jake Kerr, the people said.

A representative for Rogers Communications could not be immediately reached for comment.