(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc., Canada’s largest wireless provider, reported fourth-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates as an increase in subscribers boosted revenue in its largest unit.

Profit excluding some items was C$1.09 a share. Analysts estimated 98 cents, on average.

The company expects this year’s service revenue to increase 4% to 7% over 2022 levels, excluding any benefit from the potential acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.

Key Insights

The company’s wireless unit, its most important business, added a better-than-expected 193,000 postpaid subscribers. The division recorded revenue of C$2.58 billion, exceeding analysts’ projections for C$2.5 billion.

The cable division continued to suffer slow growth, with its total customer relationships increasing 0.3% from a year earlier. The unit’s revenue fell 0.4% as it lost cable television subscribers.

The media business saw a 17% sales increase over the previous year, due into higher revenue from its Sportsnet channel and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club.

Rogers is in the final stages of trying to finish its C$20 billion takeover of Shaw. The companies pushed the deadline to close to Feb. 17 while they await a final ruling from Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Market Reaction

Rogers shares have risen 2% this year in Toronto as of Wednesday’s close, underperforming rivals BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. and the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s 7% gain.

Get More

Click here for the company’s statement.

(Updates with service revenue forecast in second bullet point)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.