(Bloomberg) -- Loretta Rogers, the Rogers family matriarch who co-founded the Canadian telecommunications company of the same name, died on Saturday at the age 83.

“The Rogers family is profoundly saddened by our mother’s passing,” the family said in a statement. “We are grieving together for an amazing woman who held love and compassion in her heart, kindness in her soul and who possessed an incredible strength of character. We plan to honour and build upon her many invaluable contributions in business, charity and community. She lived a full and vibrant life and we, like all those who knew her, will deeply miss her friendship, leadership and guidance.”

In a post on Twitter, daughter Martha Rogers said that “A beautiful soul left us today. She was a one of a kind spirit who spread love like wildfire.”

Since 1979, Loretta Rogers served as as director of Rogers Communications Inc. She co-founded the company with her husband Ted Rogers, who died in 2008.

The firm is awaiting regulatory approval of its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., which Canada’s competition bureau is attempting to block.

Last year, the Rogers family was divided over a dispute that saw chairperson Edward Rogers pitted against his sisters and his mother, Loretta, over an attempt to oust Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale.

Edward won a lawsuit against the company in November and then replaced five members of the board, fired Natale and installed Tony Staffieri as chief executive officer.

