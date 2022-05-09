(Bloomberg) -- To close one of Canada’s biggest-ever takeovers, Rogers Communications Inc. may need help from an unlikely ally: a rival telecommunications company led by an outspoken Quebec separatist with a penchant for lawsuits.

Rogers is trying to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. for about C$20 billion ($15.5 billion), but the deal is in jeopardy because the country’s Competition Bureau is trying to block it. Rogers is trying to solve the most difficult antitrust issue by selling Shaw’s wireless division, which competes in major markets such as Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver under the name Freedom Mobile.

That’s where Quebecor Inc. and its controlling shareholder, Pierre Karl Peladeau, enter the picture.

Peladeau has suggested numerous times that he would be interested in buying Freedom, under the right conditions. But until recently, Rogers has been focused on cutting a deal with other parties, including New York-based investment fund Stonepeak Partners LP, which controls Canada’s Xplornet Communications Inc.

Executives at Rogers have now opened the door to a deal with Quebecor, Bloomberg News reported Saturday, in the belief that they may have no other choice if they want to rescue the Shaw merger.

Montreal-based Quebecor is a dominant force in media and communications in Quebec. It’s in newspapers, television, music, entertainment production, cable and internet service -- and has 1.6 million wireless customers. Buying Freedom would add another 2 million users and represent a bold expansion outside its home province.

“Quebecor has been the only operating entity that has consistently expressed an interest in acquiring Freedom,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim Casey said in a note Sunday. “Until now, we do not believe they have engaged in any meaningful discussion with Rogers on a potential transaction.”

That may be because the two companies have a longstanding rivalry and an unpleasant history.

Partners and Combatants

Peladeau got into the cable business, in fact, by beating Rogers in a bidding war for Quebec cable company Videotron in 2000. The firms have been occasional business partners and legal combatants since then.

In 2017, Quebecor filed a complaint against Rogers with regulators that accused it of breaching a sports-broadcasting agreement. Last year, Peladeau’s company sued its larger rival over a network-sharing agreement that turned sour.

Peladeau, 60, one of Quebec’s most powerful entrepreneurs, took a brief detour out of business and into politics in 2014, running as a candidate for the separatist Parti Quebecois and declaring he wanted the province to seek independence from Canada. The election turned into a disaster for the party, and after a brief time as its leader, Peladeau quit politics and returned as Quebecor CEO.

Since then, he has worked at making Quebecor one of the few companies that’s truly competitive with Canada’s three dominant wireless providers -- Rogers, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. -- but only in Quebec.

“I think it makes a ton of sense for them to bid for Freedom Mobile,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin said in an email. “Quebecor intends to expand its wireless business throughout much of the country anyway” and the move would immediately make them the fourth-largest player. A spokesperson for Quebecor declined to comment Sunday.

One reason a Quebecor bid for Freedom Mobile assets might be more palatable to regulators is that Peladeau’s company has been a big spender on 5G spectrum. It spent C$830 million on wireless licenses in an auction last year. Some of that spectrum is in Western Canada and could potentially be used to upgrade Freedom’s service, which isn’t a 5G network.

“If Quebecor can jump into the Freedom data room quickly and be enticed to bid, as it wished to do all along, then the possibility exists that the Rogers-Shaw deal could close mid-summer,” National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine said in a note to investors Sunday. “The two big factors are whether the cable merger is indeed palatable and is Quebecor the acceptable buyer of Freedom.”

The analyst added: “Is Quebecor truly the magical buyer being sought all along by the Competition Bureau? We’ll now wait and see because the company has apparently entered the process.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.