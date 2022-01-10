Rogers Communications Inc. said it’s appointing Tony Staffieri to lead the company through its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., removing the interim label he’s held after an executive search that lasted less than two months.

The Canadian wireless and cable company named Staffieri as its permanent president and chief executive officer in a statement Monday. He had been given the role on a temporary basis in mid-November after a bruising courtroom battle within the Rogers family left Edward Rogers in control of the board.

“This is a pivotal point in the company’s history and the board has full confidence in Tony’s ability to lead Rogers as we move forward,” Edward Rogers said in a statement.

The move may widen the rift between Edward and other family members, including his sister, Melinda Rogers-Hixon, who said in an interview with Bloomberg last month that she believed the company should do a global search for a new CEO.

“If you are doing a job search for somebody to run a $50 billion corporation, I fully and firmly believe operating experience is a must. And not even six months of operating experience,” she said in December. “Former CEO experience would be, frankly, very nice as well.”

Staffieri is a career finance executive who hasn’t been a CEO before.

Rogers-Hixon declined to comment through a spokesperson on Monday.