(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. reported earnings that were below analysts’ estimates, as a network failure cost the company wireless and internet revenue. It kept its guidance for the full year.

The Canadian cable and wireless firm earned 84 Canadian cents a share on an adjusted basis in the third quarter, short of the consensus estimate of 87 cents.

Revenue was up 2% to C$3.74 billion ($2.8 billion). It would have increased 6% without the cost of the network problem in July, which knocked consumers offline and disrupted businesses. Rogers gave credits to customers worth five days of service.

Toronto-based Rogers is in the middle of a protracted takeover bid for Shaw Communications Inc. for about C$20 billion. The deal has been held up by objections from Canada’s Competition Bureau, which is trying to block it.

The transaction is now in front of the Competition Tribunal, which began hearings this week. Final arguments are scheduled for mid-December, with a ruling soon after that.

Rogers, Canada’s largest wireless provider, added 164,000 postpaid wireless subscribers, easily surpassing analysts’ estimates for about 129,000.

Total service revenue was C$3.2 billion, up 3% from the year earlier. It would have been 7% without the effect of the network problem, the company said.

Media revenue was up 12% to C$530 million, helped by the successful season of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. Rogers owns the club as well as the broadcasting rights for radio and television.

Rogers shares have fallen 5.6% year-to-date in Toronto as of Tuesday’s close. That’s slightly better than the 6.5% drop of the S&P/TSX Composite Communications Services index.

