(Bloomberg) -- Cable and wireless firm Rogers Communications Inc. installed a new head of technology after the company suffered a nationwide network failure that’s expected to cost more than $125 million.

Ron McKenzie was named Rogers’ new chief technology officer, replacing Jorge Fernandes, who has left the company, a Rogers spokesperson said by text message. The change was first reported by the Globe and Mail newspaper.

More than 10 million Canadians lost their wireless and internet connections when the Rogers network failed on July 8. Payment systems went down, forcing some businesses to do cash-only sales, and events were postponed. The company granted a five-day credit to customers, which will cost C$175 million ($136 million) in the third quarter, according to estimates from TD Securities Inc. analyst Vince Valentini. Other analysts have given similar estimates.

Read more: Rogers CEO Goes on Apology Tour With 13 Days to Close Shaw Deal

Fernandes was one of the last senior executives remaining at Rogers from the era of Joe Natale, who was replaced as chief executive officer in November by Tony Staffieri after a vicious internal feud among members of the Rogers family.

Staffieri has already changed the heads of wireless, cable and media, the Toronto-based company’s three major operating divisions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.