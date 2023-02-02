Rogers reports $508M Q4 profit, up from $405M a year earlier

Rogers Communications Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $508 million, up from $405 million in the same quarter a year earlier as its revenue rose six per cent.

The company says the profit amounted to $1 per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from 80 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue totalled $4.17 billion, up from $3.92 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.09 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 96 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2021.

Earlier this week, the companies involved in the Rogers deal to buy Shaw Communications extended the deadline to complete the transaction to Feb. 17.

The company is waiting for approval by federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne who must sign off on the transfer of wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw to Videotron as part of the deal that would see the Quebecor Inc. subsidiary acquire Shaw's Freedom Mobile wireless business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.