Rogers Revenue In-Line as Canada Reopening Boosts Mobile Usage
(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. said second-quarter revenue rose 14% to C$3.58 billion ($2.8 billion) compared with a year earlier, close to analysts’ average estimates of C$3.56 billion.
- The result comes as governments across Canada have eased Covid-19 restrictions, with vaccinations accelerating. Rogers, as the country’s largest wireless company by subscribers, is more exposed to the loss of roaming revenue caused by travel restrictions.
Key Insights
- The Toronto-based company added 99,000 postpaid wireless subscribers. Average revenue per user rose 7 Canadian cents to C$49.16 as a result of higher roaming revenue
- Rogers’ profitability met expectations. Adjusted diluted earnings were 76 cents per share, which was in line with the average analyst estimate.
- “Our solid performance in the second quarter is a result of strong execution across each of our business units as the economy continues to recover from pandemic lockdowns,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale said in the release.
- “As Canada emerges from the pandemic, our financial position and increased regulatory certainty for facilities-based providers enables us to continue enhancing connectivity,” he added.
- “The stock has outperformed its peers since the end of the 1Q reporting season, which we believe was due to the reopening trade,” Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil wrote in a July 12 note to investors.
- The report comes as the federal government nears an announcement on the results of the 3,500 MHz spectrum auction on July 23. It was previously reported that Canada raised about C$8 billion, a “shockingly high” figure according to one analyst.
Market Reaction
- Rogers shares were up 13% this year as of Tuesday’s close, slightly behind the 14.4% gain of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
