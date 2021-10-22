(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. says former chairman Edward Rogers’ attempt to replace five directors using a written shareholder resolution isn’t binding and the existing 14-person board is still in place.

Edward Rogers delivered the resolution to the company on Friday, claiming it allowed him to immediately get rid of Chairman John MacDonald and four other directors. That would have made room to install his own allies and regain control of the board of Canada’s largest wireless and cable company, which stripped him of the chairman’s post on Thursday.

But Rogers Communications “reviewed the resolution with its external legal counsel and has determined the resolution is invalid,” MacDonald said in an emailed statement. “Accordingly, the board of directors of Rogers, including its independent directors, remain unchanged.”

Walied Soliman, a lawyer and chairman of Norton Rose Fulbright in Canada who is representing Melinda Rogers-Hixon in the fight, said he also believes the board remains intact.

“Any assertion that the independent directors of Rogers could be removed by a written resolution is simply false at law,” Soliman said in an emailed statement. “The board of RCI remains constituted exactly the same as it was yesterday. The change that Edward Rogers is seeking will conservatively take many months.”

The dispute centers on whether Edward Rogers can unilaterally change the board of Rogers Communications without a formal vote or shareholder meeting.

The public company is controlled by a Rogers family trust. Edward Rogers, as the trust’s chair, has broad discretion over how the family’s shares are voted, subject to the limitations imposed on him by a 10-member advisory committee.

The company’s bylaws state that a director may be removed from office under two conditions: with or without cause by a vote of a majority of shareholders, or for cause by a vote of two-thirds of the company’s directors.

