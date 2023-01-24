Rogers Communications Inc.’s acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. got a major boost as an appeals court rejected an effort by Canada’s antitrust czar to reverse an earlier ruling that favored the deal.

The decision marks the second victory in less than a month for the proposed combination of the two cable and wireless firms. In December, the country’s merger court, known as the Competition Tribunal, backed the proposed $20 billion transaction, dismissing a legal challenge from Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell. Days later, Boswell filed an appeal to nullify that ruling.

Justice David Stratas said the appeal court “substantially agrees with the tribunal” as well as submissions from Rogers and Shaw. The three-judge panel ruled dismissed Boswell’s appeal in a decision that was delivered less than six hours after the hearing began.

Rogers shares extended gains on the ruling, climbing as much as 3.7 per cent to $66.98 in Toronto. Shaw rose as much as 3.4 per cent to $39.75.

Boswell alleged that the tribunal had made legal errors, including failing to assess how substantial the competitive harms could be. Rogers and Shaw said Boswell’s claims were “unhelpful rhetoric” and that the tribunal’s decision should be upheld.

It has now been nearly two years since the merger was announced, and Rogers and Shaw are trying to close the transaction by the end of this month, far past its original closing date of June.

The companies have spent the past eight months attempting to win over Boswell and trying to appease Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who gets the final say in the deal. In June, the companies cut a conditional deal to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Montreal-based Quebecor Inc., which sells cable and wireless service through its Vidéotron unit.

The side deal remains one of the key components in Boswell’s case against the merger. He has said that Freedom would be a weaker competitor under Quebecor, and his lawyers have called the divestiture a “parasitic agreement” that shouldn’t be part of the Tribunal’s deliberation.

Last week, TekSavvy Solutions Inc. filed an application with the Canadian Radio-television & Telecommunications Commission to challenge the transaction, saying it “hinges on unduly preferential wholesale agreements between Rogers and Vidéotron.”

On Wednesday, the House of Commons industry committee will start a public hearing into the merger, a second review by the federal lawmakers. In March, the committee said the deal “should not proceed” but its recommendations are non-binding.