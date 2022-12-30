(Bloomberg) -- A Canadian competition lawyer said the government is likely to allow Rogers Communications Inc.’s takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. to close soon, without new conditions, after a court rejected an antitrust suit against the deal.

“I expect the approval to come very quickly. And no, I don’t expect any further conditions,” Michael Osborne, chair of the Canadian competition practice at law firm Cozen O’Connor, said on BNN Bloomberg Television.

The federal antitrust watchdog failed to prove that the combination of Rogers and Shaw would cause significant harm to competition, the Competition Tribunal said late Thursday. The merger is “not likely to result in materially higher prices” or a decline in service or innovation, the court found.

The C$20 billion ($14.7 billion) deal now awaits approval from the Canadian government. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will review the tribunal’s ruling “in detail” before making a final decision, spokesperson Laurie Bouchard said by email.

“It really would be wrong for the minister to say ‘Well, actually, I don’t really think that’s true, I want to impose more conditions,’” Osborne said. “He has no business and frankly I think he won’t second-guess the tribunal.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.