(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. is preparing for the fight it had been trying to avoid -- a hearing at Canada’s Competition Tribunal over its proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

The two wireless and cable companies failed to negotiate a solution to antitrust concerns over their proposed C$20 billion ($14.7 billion) deal during mediated talks with the country’s Competition Bureau on Thursday. That puts the parties on course for a Nov. 7 court date.

But there are still a number of ways the firms can get their deal to the finish line, according to Keldon Bester, a fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation and a former special adviser to the Competition Bureau.

The most likely outcome is that the tribunal finds the deal hurts competition, but suggests a compromise -- “an alternate remedy that’s less decisive than an outright block of the merger,” said Bester, who is also co-founder of the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project.

That could mean forcing Rogers to sell more assets, post-merger.

The main antitrust problem is the wireless business, where Shaw today competes against Rogers in Ontario and Western Canada. The companies agreed in June to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile division to Montreal-based communications company Quebecor Inc. That wasn’t enough for the Competition Bureau, which has argued in court documents that Freedom will be a weaker competitor under new ownership, and consumers are likely to pay higher prices.

There are three other possible outcomes, according to Bester:

The tribunal could side with the Competition Bureau and rule that the transaction should be blocked. “That’s less likely, given how the merger law works and how the tribunal has decided in the past,” he said.

Another possible outcome involves the so-called “efficiencies defense,” a controversial part of Canadian antitrust law. It allows merging companies to gain approval for a deal by proving that the efficiencies and cost savings of a transaction are so great that they outweigh the harm to competition.

Finally, it’s still possible Rogers and Shaw could negotiate a settlement out of court with the Competition Bureau. That can happen at any point in the process, including after the tribunal hearing has started.

Shaw shares fell about 6.6% at 9:35 am Toronto to C$33.86, well below the Rogers takeover offer of C$40.50. Rogers shares fell roughly 2.1%.

(Updates with shares in final bullet point)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.