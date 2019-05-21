Rogers to launch new Internet of Things service in Ontario in step towards 5G

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCIb.TO) says it will launch a new wireless service that's optimized for connecting stationary sensors and similar data-collection devices to the internet.

    The Toronto-based company says the service will be best used for asset monitoring, industrial automation, utility meters and smart cities.

    It adds that the technology is complementary to its current national networks using fourth-generation wireless standards and it will prepare Rogers for the arrival of 5G capabilities.

    All three of Canada's national wireless networks have said the Internet of Things will be an important reason for investing in 5G technology that's to become available over the coming years.

    Rogers says its newest wireless service will be rolled out in Ontario and spread to other parts of Canada next year.