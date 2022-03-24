(Bloomberg) -- Canadian regulators approved Rogers Communications Inc.’s purchase of the cable assets of Shaw Communications Inc., removing another hurdle to the companies’ $16 billion deal.

The decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is the first of three government approvals needed for Rogers to complete its takeover of Shaw. The deal still needs to be cleared by the country’s antitrust body and by the federal government, which has the final say on deals involving wireless spectrum.

The regulator attached a number of conditions to the cable deal, including that Rogers contribute C$27.2 million ($21.7 million) to several media funds and that it employ a higher number of journalists at its Citytv stations across the country and produce additional news specials.

The antitrust review is expected to be the most difficult, and Rogers has already opened a data room and begun talks with potential buyers of Shaw’s wireless division in the expectation that it won’t be allowed to keep it. The companies have said they want to close the deal by June 30.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.