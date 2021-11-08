Are you looking for a stock?

    29m ago

    ​Rogers won't appeal B.C. court ruling on board fight

    The Canadian Press

    Edward Rogers victory does not change our long-term buy rating on Rogers: Morningstar's Dolgin

    Rogers Communications Inc. says it won't appeal a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that upheld Edward Rogers' reconstituted board of directors.

    The son of the company's founder used his authority as head of the family trust -- which holds 97.5 per cent of voting shares -- to replace several board members with his own hand-picked directors after he was ousted as chair.

    His new board then re-elected him to its helm.

    Edward Rogers' mother and two sisters, who are also board members, opposed the moves, saying they went against the company's governance practices.

    He took the case to the Supreme Court in B.C., where the company is incorporated.

    Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick on Friday affirmed Edward Rogers' authority to make changes to the board without holding a shareholder meeting.