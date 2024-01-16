(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve won’t deliver the six interest-rate cuts traders are betting on for 2024 unless the US somehow succumbs to a “deep recession,” according to Harvard University Professor Kenneth Rogoff.

“That’s a pipe dream if we have a soft landing, that’s not happening — we’ll get two or three,” the former International Monetary Fund chief economist told Bloomberg Television in the Swiss resort of Davos.

“If we get a deep recession, and definitely it could happen — how’s it going to happen, I don’t know, but 25% chance it happens — well they will cut rates a lot. Not six times, they could cut rates 15 times,” he added.

Rogoff, who is attending the World Economic Forum, said he can’t agree with the prevailing view there of how the year ahead will be alright, at a time when so many things are going wrong. Earlier on Tuesday, International Monetary Fund officials emphasized the prospect of how the world economy will avoid a deep downturn.

“There seems to be this consensus in Davos — but I would say more broadly in the States — that it’s not going to be as good as 2023, which was surprisingly good, but it’s not going to be bad — inflation is going to come down, soft landing,” he said.

The geopolitical situation is “like nothing I’ve seen in my professional lifetime,” Rogoff said, bringing with it the prospects of enhanced volatility in inflation, among other things.

“We are in Cold War II, it could get to be a hotter Cold War II than it was, and that’s very destabilizing — think what the 70s were like,” he said. “It’s not all bad, I mean we could have a good year, but that is really hanging over our heads.”

