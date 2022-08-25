(Bloomberg) -- Rohatyn Group, a US private equity firm, is considering a sale of its majority stake in digital services company Ness, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is working with an adviser on the potential sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A deal could value the company at about $800 million, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and Rohatyn could decide not to proceed with the sale, the people said. Representatives for Rohatyn declined to comment. Ness couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Ness is a digital engineering firm headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, according to its website. Started in Israel in 1999, the company offers services in areas including cloud engineering as well as data and analytics. It counts SAP SE, S&P Global Inc. and Salesforce Inc. among its clients.

Founded by partners including former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker Nicolas Rohatyn in 2002, Rohatyn Group focuses on investments in emerging markets and real assets, its website shows. The New York-based firm has a presence in 16 cities and investments in about 40 countries.

