(Bloomberg) -- Rokos Capital Management’s chief executive officer, Mark Edwards, will step down from the role in the first three months of next year with a small group of executives set to share senior management responsibilities.

The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive, who was appointed CEO in 2020, will retire to spend more time with his family, according to a letter written to investors and seen by Bloomberg. He will pass on leadership responsibilities to Matthew Sebag-Montefiore and other members of the firm’s partnership board.

“Mark’s retirement early next year does mark a transition period for the firm, as well as a time for great potential and growth within our firm and within our leadership team,” Chris Rokos, the firm’s billionaire founder and chief investment officer, said in a separate note to investors.

A representative for Rokos Capital Management declined to comment.

In the letter, Rokos announced a series of senior management changes that will follow Edwards’ departure.

Sebag-Montefiore will become chief operations officer alongside his existing duties as chief strategy officer. Elsewhere, Pria Bakhshi will be appointed global head of strategic solutions and Christos Nifadopoulos will head up the HR, fund control and business administration teams. Quita Ramirez is set to join the firm as global head of business development, investor relations and communications in December.

Rokos will continue to lead the partnership board, he said. His hedge fund posted returns of 2.4% in September, steering the asset manager further out of double-digit declines earlier this year and taking his $15.5 billion macro hedge fund’s returns to 7% this year.

