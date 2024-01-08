(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Chris Rokos’s hedge fund returned 8.8% in 2023, reversing early declines in the year amid wild swings in interest-rate markets.

The macro trading firm, which oversees about $16 billion in assets, gave up some of its gains in December when the fund lost about 1%, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

A representative for London-based Rokos Capital Management declined to comment.

Rokos’s hedge fund was down more than 15% at one point in March after bets on short-term interest rates failed to pay off, as a few US regional lenders including Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. The losses, which followed a 51% surge in 2022, prompted the macro trader to de-risk the fund.

Rokos, whose net worth is pegged at $1.8 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, co-founded hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management in 2002 before starting his own operation in 2015 with capital from investors including Blackstone Inc.

