(Bloomberg) -- Chris Rokos and his fellow partners in Rokos Capital Management paid themselves £445 million ($563 million) after the macro hedge fund produced its best-ever gains in 2022.

Rokos’ Macro Fund surged 51% in 2022, boosting the firm’s revenue to £643 million for the year through March 2023, up from about £120 million the year before, according to a filing on the UK’s Companies House. The profit paid to the member with the largest entitlement was just shy of £27 million, the filing showed.

A spokesperson for Rokos Capital Management, which manages around $16 billion in assets, declined to comment.

The payout marks the London-based hedge fund’s return to profitability. The firm suffered a loss after performance slumped 26% in 2021 when Rokos was wrong-footed by wild swings in bond markets.

Returns in 2022 were much steadier, with the fund making money in every month but one, Bloomberg previously reported. In 2023, Rokos succeeded in turning earlier losses in the year into a full-year gain of 8.8%. The hedge fund is now seeking to bolster its assets by as much as $2 billion.

Rokos, whose net worth is around $1.8 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is the ultimate controlling party at the hedge fund. He co-founded hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management in 2002 before starting his own operation in 2015 with capital from investors including Blackstone Inc.

