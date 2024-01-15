(Bloomberg) -- The $16 billion macro hedge fund Rokos Capital Management is seeking to bolster its assets base.

The hedge fund firm run by famed macro trader Chris Rokos is in talks with investors to increase its assets by as much as $2 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Part of the growth may come from performance gains, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

A spokesman for the London-based hedge fund declined to comment.

Since its launch in 2015, the firm has periodically raised new cash and has grown into one of the largest macro trading hedge funds globally. The move also follows Rokos’s success in turning losses from earlier in 2023 into a full-year gain of 8.8%.

Macro hedge funds suffered almost $9 billion in outflows through November last year, according to data compiled by eVestment. Yet, bigger hedge funds have been growing at a rapid pace with many of them closed to new cash.

Late last year, Rokos Capital raised about $300 million from a client to start its first separate money pool to co-invest in macro trading bets. The firm, however, mainly focuses on its main macro hedge fund and co-investment products are unlikely to become a major part of its business, a person familiar with the matter said last month.

Rokos, whose net worth is around $1.8 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, co-founded hedge fund giant Brevan Howard in 2002 and made profits of about $4 billion during his decade at that firm. He started trading for his own hedge fund in October 2015.

