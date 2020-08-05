(Bloomberg) -- We’re all working remotely these days, so can’t the finance chief of a big company do that too?

Roku Inc. Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden said in December that he would step down after the Los Gatos, California-based company found a replacement, citing in part a “desire to relocate with my family back to Seattle.”

Roku said Wednesday that “over recent months, Steve has proven that he is more than capable of performing the CFO role while residing in Seattle. Hence, we are delighted that Steve will be staying on as Roku’s CFO and we have ended the search for his successor.”

