(Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc. said on Saturday that it will be making its smart TV technology available in Europe.

The Los Gatos, U.S.-based company will let manufacturers license reference designs for its TVs and use Roku OS to create smart TVs for sale in Europe, it said in a statement.

Roku already has a partnership with Hisense Home Appliances Group Co. and expects to launch its first TVs with the Chinese manufacturer in the U.K. toward the end of the year.

Roku’s announcement comes after Amazon.com Inc. announced an expansion of its smart TV offering in Europe this week. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Amazon is working with manufacturers to bring a total of 15 Fire TV devices to market over the next year, including JVC-branded TVs for the U.K. and sets made by Grundig in Germany and Austria.

