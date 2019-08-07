(Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc. rallied on Wednesday after a revenue projection for the current quarter topped estimates and sales generated from its streaming platform accelerated.

The Los Gatos, California-based company forecast third-quarter revenue of $250 million to $255 million, exceeding average analyst estimate at $246.2 million. Platform revenue surged 86% in the second quarter to $167.7 million, an acceleration from growth of 79% in the first quarter.

The stock rose as much as 12% in extended trading, touching $113 and briefly surpassing the July 16 closing high of $111.94. Roku shares have gained more than three-fold in 2019.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeran Wittenstein in San Francisco at jwittenstei1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.