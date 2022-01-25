(Bloomberg) -- Strategy consulting firm Roland Berger sidelined the head of its French operation after he organized a dinner in support of far-right French presidential Eric Zemmour at his home.

“We have decided to release Olivier de Panafieu from all management duties at Roland Berger with immediate effect,” the company said in reply to an email seeking comment, declining to detail the rational behind its decision.

La lettre A, a French news outlet, first reported on Monday that Panafieu, a managing partner for the company which often advises the government, was being cast aside.

Panafieu’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

French investigative news organization Mediapart said last week that Panafieu was among business figures who organized private fund-raising dinners. On Nov. 9, executives from Vinci SA and Chanel attended.

Zemmour’s Financial Backers Include Chantal Bollore: Mediapart

Mediapart also reported that Zemmour had secured political donations from people including Chantal Bollore, sister of media tycoon Vincent Bollore during similar events.

Executives in banks and hedge funds, lawyers and property developers are among other backers; some are French expats in the U.K. Switzerland, Hong Kong and Morocco, it said.

Zemmour campaign director Bertrand de la Chesnais was a senior advisor at Roland Berger until October, according to his LinkedIn profile.

