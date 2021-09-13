(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Babcock International Group Plc sold their combined 39% stake in AirTanker Holdings Ltd for 315 million pounds ($435 million), in the latest U.K. sale of aerospace assets.

Equitix Investment Management Ltd. will pay 189 million pounds for Rolls’s 23.1% holding in the air-to-air refueling operation, which serves the U.K. military. Babcock will receive 126 million pounds for its 15.4%, according to statements Monday. Both amounts include repayment of shareholder loans.

British aerospace and defense firms have become a popular target for buyers, including private equity.

The government is investigating the proposed purchase of Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc by private-equity owned Cobham Ltd., while business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is monitoring Parker-Hannifin Corp.’s plan to buy out parts supplier Meggitt Plc for 6.3 billion-pounds.

The remainder of Airtanker Holdings is owned by Airbus SE and Thales SA. The venture owns 14 A330 Voyager aircraft.

