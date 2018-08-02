Rolls-Royce 2018 Earnings to Be at Top of Range After Job Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said full-year earnings will be at the upper end of a forecast range after job cuts and a management revamp helped the U.K. aero-engine maker beat first-half estimates.

London-based Rolls-Royce expects to post an underlying operating profit of around 450 million pounds ($590 million) for 2018, plus or minus 100 million pounds, it said in a statement on Thursday. Free cash flow will be around 400 million pounds with the same margin for error.

Chief Executive Officer Warren East has eliminated thousands of jobs, reorganized the business to make it more responsive to demand and reached a deal to sell an unprofitable ship-design arm since taking over in 2015. The group posted an underlying pretax profit of 81 million pounds for the first half from a loss of 126 million pounds. Analysts had forecast a 60 million-pound deficit.

Rolls has “growing confidence for the full year,” East said in the release, while adding that the company still faces a “challenge” from glitches with the Trent 1000 engine that powers Boeing Co.’s 787 jet. The company will book a charge of 554 million pounds against the impact on profit through 2022.

