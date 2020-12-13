(Bloomberg) --

The board of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has begun the process of identifying a successor to Chairman Ian Davis, Sky News reported.

The search is at a very early stage and an appointment is unlikely to be announced until well into next year, it said, without revealing where it got the information. Davis joined the British jet-engine maker in 2013.

“The chairman will have served nine years in March 2022 and it is best practice that he will stand down by then,” a Rolls-Royce spokesman told Sky. “The board will ensure an orderly transition.”

Rolls-Royce’s engine business has been dealt a heavy blow by the coronavirus-induced aviation slowdown, with the wide-body jets in which it specializes hardest hit. Its shares have halved in value this year. On Friday, Chief Executive Officer Warren East mapped out a future for the company, including a return to the small airliner market and an increased emphasis on green power.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.