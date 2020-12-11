(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc expects to burn through 4.2 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of cash in 2020 amid a collapse in demand for the wide-body planes that its jet engines power.

That’s 5% higher than the outflow predicted in August, though the company said Friday it still aims to return to positive cash generation sometime in the second half of next year. Flying hours for the company’s turbines reached 33% of year-ago levels in October and November.

While Rolls-Royce has raised 5 billion pounds just to survive as the coronavirus crisis hammers air travel, demand for long-haul flights isn’t expected to fully recover until mid-decade, meaning its cash position is likely to remain a concern for years to come. The company said it’s on track to cut 5,500 jobs through the end of the year.

“We have made rapid progress on our restructuring program and the consolidation and reorganization of our civil aerospace footprint is well underway,” Chief Executive Officer Warren East said. “The outlook remains challenging and the pace and timing of the recovery is uncertain.”

Efforts to preserve cash should now deliver more than the 1 billion-pound saving targeted for this year, he said.

Rolls-Royce last week announced that it’s moving some activities to its ITP Aero arm, while seeking a buyer. The company said in the latest update that the unit is among assets under consideration for disposal.

