{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    HELOCs can play a vital role in your finance toolkit: Dale Jackson

    Here are the key takeaways from U.S. jobs report for September

    Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears

    Canadians likely to spend more on Thanksgiving dinner this year

    Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator

    Canadian entrepreneurs are in decline: RBC Economics

    Top Stories

    HELOCs can play a vital role in your finance toolkit: Dale Jackson

    Here are the key takeaways from U.S. jobs report for September

    Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears

    Canadians likely to spend more on Thanksgiving dinner this year

    Trudeau announces housing agreement with Vaughan under national housing accelerator

    Canadian entrepreneurs are in decline: RBC Economics

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
    Ask A Lawyer

    Embedded Image

    Do I get severance pay in Ontario?

    SPONSORED: There’s little that matches the experience of losing your job. Whether you saw it coming or were caught off guard, there’s a flood of emotions that pull the rug out from beneath you.

     
     

    Columnists

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     