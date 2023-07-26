(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce’s turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit. This morning, Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic delivered a surprise guidance upgrade, helped by surging travel demand, while cautioning there’s still “much more to do to deliver better performance.”

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc: The jet engine manufacturer said it will report earnings for the first half of 2023 that are “materially above consensus expectations” as surging demand for flying drives the need for jet engines to be serviced.

The company expects to report operating profit of as much as £680 million for the first six months, which is twice the consensus estimate of £328 million, and raised its full year operating profit guidance to £1.2 billion to £1.4 billion, from a previous forecast of £800 million to £1 billion

Rolls-Royce, which primarily makes engines for widebody jets that connect long-haul destinations, saw demand wiped out at the height of the pandemic when airlines were forced to ground fleets amid travel restrictions and quarantines

GSK Plc: The pharmaceutical giant raised its guidance for the year after a strong start to 2023, as it prepares to begin selling one of the first vaccines to prevent a common respiratory virus.

Sales will likely increase by as much as 10% and earnings per share by as much as 17% this year, aided by the success of its blockbuster vaccine for shingles, the drugmaker said

Lloyds Banking Group Plc: Britain’s top mortgage lender took higher bad loan charges that dragged its earnings below expectations in the second quarter, although it lifted guidance for the rest of the year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc: The Nurofen maker’s sales climbed in the second quarter, led by its consumer health and hygiene units, as price increases outweighed declining volumes.

British American Tobacco Plc: The Lucky Strike maker maintained its annual guidance even as cigarette sales in the US fell and heated tobacco products struggled.

In Westminster

The UK Treasury should review hundreds of billions of pounds worth of tax breaks, according to a report from Parliament’s influential Treasury Committee, which described the system of reliefs as overly complicated.

In Case You Missed It

NatWest Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose is stepping down after a row over the way the British bank closed accounts held by politician-turned-pundit Nigel Farage.

Rose, who has led the bank since November 2019, will leave by “mutual consent,” according to a statement from the lender. Paul Thwaite, who runs the firm’s commercial and institutional business, will become interim CEO duties for 12 months. Her departure comes weeks after Farage unleashed a wave of criticism over a decision by Coutts, which caters to some of the UK’s wealthiest people including members of the royal family, to cut him off.

British billionaire Joe Lewis, the owner of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club in London, has been charged with insider trading in the US.

Federal prosecutors alleged in an indictment in New York that the 86-year-old passed on inside information from companies in which he was a large investor to friends, including his personal pilots, assistants, and romantic partners. Lewis, the founder of investment firm Tavistock Group, faces more than a dozen charges, including securities fraud.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow is set to be earnings season’s busiest day for London-listed firms. We’ll get updates from FTSE 100 members including Barclays Plc, Shell Plc, and BT Group Plc.

