(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, the British jet-engine maker, is exploring options to raise funds to fortify itself against a downturn in the aerospace industry, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based company is in the early stages of examining possibilities including selling shares and divesting assets, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Rolls-Royce’s ITP Aero unit is one potential disposal being studied, the people said.

Rolls-Royce could seek about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) to 2 billion pounds if it decides to proceed with an equity offering, the people said. It hasn’t discussed precise figures and details could change, they said.

The U.K. company makes engines for wide-body aircraft, leaving it particularly exposed to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that’s roiled global travel. While Rolls-Royce has no immediate liquidity issue, the long-haul aircraft market it serves isn’t expected to rebound until at least 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Job Cuts

Shares of Rolls-Royce have fallen 59% in London trading this year, giving the company a market value of 5.4 billion pounds. Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said.

A representative for Rolls-Royce declined to comment.

About half of Rolls-Royce’s revenue comes from its civil aerospace business, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The grim outlook for industry led S&P Global Ratings to downgrade Rolls-Royce’s credit rating to junk at the end of May, a move which can raise a company’s borrowing costs and lock out certain lenders.

Rolls-Royce said last month it plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs in the U.K. this year, the first wave of cuts that could ultimately see the company emerge from the downturn a much smaller business. They’re part of the 9,000 global reductions the company announced in May, when it became clear how the Covid-19 crisis is undermining demand for new aircraft.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in May that Rolls-Royce would need to “significantly reinforce” its balance sheet in the coming months. The company will likely take action after announcing its first-half results and could consider options including material disposals or equity issuance, analysts led by David Perry wrote in a May 18 research report.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.