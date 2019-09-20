(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Plc is facing additional delays in rectifying problems with its Trent 1000 aircraft engine that will hamper efforts to lower the number of planes grounded.

The British company said problems with the replacement of components on the engines will delay the return of normal service until the second quarter of next year, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Trent 1000 engine, used on Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner, affects carriers including Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA. Europe’s air-safety regulator called on 787 operators to undertake accelerated engine inspections after some Trent 1000 turbine parts wore out earlier than expected.

Design glitches have plagued the Trent program since 2016, leading to about $1.7 billion in charges, while eating into Rolls-Royce’s share of turbines for 787 jets against rival engine maker General Electric Co. Last year, the company said the intermediate pressure turbine blades, which had already been flagged for replacement, weren’t lasting long enough to meet maintenance schedules.

