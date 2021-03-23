(Bloomberg) -- Norway has blocked a deal in which Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc had intended to sell Norwegian assets to a Russian company, amid what the government in Oslo is characterizing as unacceptable security risks.

The decision, announced by Norway’s Justice and Public Security Ministry on Tuesday, means the planned sale of Bergen Engines AS to TMH Group for 150 million euros ($178 million) will no longer go ahead. The divestment was to be part of an ongoing portfolio evaluation by Rolls-Royce, and a way to help generate cash.

Norway said it wasn’t comfortable with the buyer, TMH, which is co-owned by Russian billionaire Iskandar Makhmudov. From its base in Moscow, the closely-held company is the biggest seller of rolling stock in Russia and the former Soviet CIS states, according to its website.

“It is absolutely necessary to prevent the company from being sold to a company that is controlled from a country with which we do not have security cooperation,” Justice Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement. The technology Bergen Engines owns and the engines the company produces would have had considerable military strategic significance for Russia, she said.

Earlier this month, when Norway first raised concerns over the deal, Rolls-Royce said it had “alerted the government in the proper way before announcing the sale of Bergen Engines.”

“The potential proceeds were 150 million euros, enough to have nuisance value,” said Sandy Morris, an analyst at Jefferies. “We just have to wait and see if Rolls-Royce had a plan B and whether the Norwegian government can encourage a plan C into fruition.”

