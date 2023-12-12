(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc had its credit rating raised to one level below investment grade by Fitch Ratings as the chief executive officer’s efforts to restore the UK aero engine company’s finances continues to pay off.

The ratings company raised the long-term rating to BB+ from BB, and said that it had updated its view on the company following Rolls Royce’s recently announced medium term financial targets as well as meetings with management. Company targets to achieve operating profit of as much as £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion) and free cash flow of as much as £3.1 billion by 2027 are “ambitious but broadly achievable,” Fitch said.

“The upgrade reflects Fitch’s belief that the company’s key financial metrics, already above the previous upgrade sensitivities, will continue to sustainably improve in the short to medium term and increasingly reflect investment-grade levels,” the ratings company said in a statement.

The move brings Rolls-Royce a step closer to investment grade, a goal that CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has set for 2024. The company lost its investment grade credit rating during the pandemic, with Fitch, Moody’s Investor Service and Standard & Poor’s all downgrading it to junk in the summer of 2020 as the impact of the blow to long-haul flying from the virus became clear.

Erginbilgic has embarked on a turnaround effort that is beginning to bear fruit, with the share price more than tripling so far this year as investors turn increasingly favorable on the stock. The CEO has vowed to rework unprofitable contracts and bolster earnings by cutting jobs and shedding assets that aren’t making money.

