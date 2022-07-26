(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc named oil-industry veteran Tufan Erginbilgic as its next chief executive officer, replacing Warren East when he steps down at the end of this year.

Tufan spent 20 years at BP Plc, and in his most recent role before leaving in 2020 led the firm’s downstream business, responsible for refining, petrochemicals and service station activities, London-based Rolls said in a statement Tuesday. He is currently a partner at private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners.

Rolls-Royce said in February that East was set to leave at the end of 2022 after more than seven years at the helm, during which he led the jet-engine maker through a punishing period capped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tufan will take up his new role on Jan. 1.

