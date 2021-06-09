(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc appointed Anita Frew, a veteran of the chemicals and utilities industries, as its next chair, becoming one of the few major U.K. companies to appoint a woman to such a position.

Frew, 63, will join the board at London-based Rolls next month and succeed Ian Davis, who has been chairman for almost nine years, on Oct. 1, the jet-engine maker said in a statement Wednesday.

Frew has been chair of specialty chemicals-maker Croda International Plc since 2015. She is also a non-executive director of resources company BHP Group Plc and until recently was deputy chairman of Lloyds Banking Group Plc. She has also been chair of Victrex Plc and a director at Northumbrian Water Group Ltd.

Rolls-Royce is refreshing its leadership after taking a financial battering during the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to subdue travel on the wide-body planes that its engines power for the next few years. The company said last month that it’s counting on a second-half travel rebound to resume generating cash during that period.

Frew was the “unanimous and clear choice” of Rolls-Royce’s nominations committee and brings with her two decades of boardroom experience, senior independent director Kevin Smith said.

