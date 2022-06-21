(Bloomberg) -- British aircraft enginemaker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc became the latest company to offer staff extra cash to offset the rise in the cost of living, awarding 70% of its UK workforce a lump sum of £2,000 ($2,460).

A Rolls-Royce spokeswoman confirmed the move, earlier reported by Sky News. The handout will be made available for 14,000 employees on the shop floor and in junior management, with the former group also getting the highest annual pay rise in at least a decade, she said.

Union negotiations on the plan are ongoing, Rolls-Royce said.

UK manufacturing remains highly unionised and staff shortages and high levels of inflation have enabled workers to push for bigger wage increases than normal. Planemaker Airbus SE reached a deal with its UK union in April after several rounds of talks, agreeing an 8.6% raise over 13 months, a lump sum payment and additional holiday.

Other industries face similar pressures, with Lloyds Banking Group Plc offering its staff a one-time 1,000 pounds following labor group demonstrations outside its annual investor meeting.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.