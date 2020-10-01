(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc laid out plans to raise as much as 5 billion pounds ($6.5 billion) in new financing, boosting the jet-engine maker’s diminishing reserves amid a collapse in demand for the planes it powers.

Rolls-Royce plans to raise about 2 billion pounds from a rights issue, 1 billion pounds from a bond offering, and a further 2 billion pounds in loans, the London-based company said in a statement Thursday.

Rolls has been one of the biggest casualties in a sector hard hit by the coronavirus crisis, with its shares down more than 80% this year and touching a 17-year low Wednesday. Long-distance travel has been sharply curtailed, wiping out demand for the wide-body planes that use its turbines. Existing fleets remain largely grounded, depriving it of vital maintenance revenue.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the commercial aviation industry, resulting in a sharp deterioration in the financial performance of our civil aerospace business,” Chief Executive Officer Warren East said. “The capital raise announced today improves our resilience to navigate the current uncertain operating environment.”

The 10 for three rights issue has been fully underwritten, the company said, while a bond offering will proceed in the near future.

Rolls said it also has commitments for a two-year term loan of 1 billion pounds, and that U.K. Export Finance has indicated support for an extension of its 80% guarantee to support a 1 billion-pound increase in an existing loan.

Rolls-Royce last month said it intended to raise as much as 2.5 billion pounds through a rights issue or other forms of equity, and issue more debt. The company also reportedly looked at raising funds from Singapore’s GIC and Kuwait Investment Office.

