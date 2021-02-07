(Bloomberg) --

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is proposing to shut down operations at its civil aerospace business for two weeks over the U.K. summer to try to contain costs as the coronavirus batters commercial aviation, the company said.

The measures will affect 19,000 civil aerospace workers, including 12,500 in the U.K., according to a Rolls-Royce spokesperson. The engine maker plans to ease the financial pain for affected employees by spreading their losses in pay across the year instead of over a single two-week period.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shutdown would be limited to the U.K. Rolls-Royce employed 51,700 people worldwide at the end of 2019, according to its most recent annual report.

“As part of the agreement reached with the union last summer, we agreed in principle to enter into negotiations about delivering a 10% productivity and efficiency improvement across our civil aerospace operations in the U.K.,” the spokesperson said Sunday in an email. “We have now begun complex and constructive discussions with the union on how this can be achieved.”

Rolls-Royce last month projected free-cash outflows of about 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) this year, saying that new virus-related curbs on travel will delay a recovery in long-distance flights.

The Telegraph newspaper on Saturday reported on the company’s plans to close jet plants for two weeks over the summer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.