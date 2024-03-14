(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc regained an investment-grade credit rating with Standard & Poor’s for the first time in almost four years, as investors take a more favorable view of the UK aircraft engine manufacturer undergoing a turnaround under Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic.

The company’s long-term issuer credit rating was raised to BBB- from BB+, S&P said in a statement. Rolls-Royce last held that rating until the end of May 2020, and suffered another cut later that year before improving its credit standing in March 2023.

The rating company said Rolls-Royce’s operating performance in 2023 was stronger than anticipated, helping boost free cash flow and in return allowing the manufacturer to cut debt. Erginbilgic has taken a tougher line on contracts by avoiding unprofitable deals, and the company has announced cost cuts that include a reduction in the workforce to help it drive efficiency.

“We anticipate the company’s positive momentum will continue in 2024,” S&P said in the statement announcing the rating change. “Civil aerospace is set to continue its positive trajectory in 2024-2025, and the resilient defense business offers long-term visibility.”

Rolls-Royce was the best-performing European stock last year, more than tripling in value. So far in 2021, the shares have advanced about 32%. The company makes engines for the Airbus SE A350 wide body aircraft, as well as for the A330neo model and the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner.

