(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce’s new CEO appears to be making a splash. Tufan Erginbilgic revealed a transformation plan in February that sent the company’s shares soaring — and for good reason, by all accounts. Rolls-Royce this morning said its financial performance is improving as a result of the changes. Meanwhile, Man Group’s CEO Luke Ellis is stepping down, giving current president Robyn Grew an opportunity to make an impact. She’ll be the first female chief executive in its 240 years of existence.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Rolls-Royce Plc: The aerospace supplier said its transformation program is helping to improve financial performance, while supply-chain disruptions remain the “key operational challenge.”

Large engine flying hours, a key metric in its civil aerospace division, measured 83% of 2019 levels in the first four months of the year

Man Group Plc: CEO Luke Ellis is retiring from the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund firm.

Current president Robyn Grew will take the helm on Sept. 1 and move to the UK, although she’ll continue to spend a large part of her time in the US

S4 Capital Plc: Martin Sorrell, the executive chairman of the advertising firm, said the company is “determined to establish the leadership position” in AI technology and “leverage it.”

Sorrell said AI technology will help speed up copywriting and visualization and allow for “hyperpersonalisation” at scale in advertising, amongst other effects

Vodafone Group Plc: The chief executive officer of Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC, Vodafone’s biggest shareholder, will join the telecommunication company's board as its Emirati backers gain more sway over the company’s strategy.

Vodafone and E& also outlined a “strategic relationship” to work more closely together on services, procurement and technology

In Westminster

Stubborn double-digit inflation is set to force the Bank of England into a 12th straight interest rate rise today, even though the end of its lightning-quick hiking cycle is coming into view. Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, will struggle to meet his target of halving inflation this year and has complicated the BOE’s job by making the pledge, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Finally, signs are emerging that the dip in the UK housing market may soon reverse, according to a closely watched report from property appraisers.

In Case You Missed It

When Mikhail Nadel, a banker once accused of looting Kyrgyzstan’s biggest lender, wanted help to get his UK payments firm off the ground, he turned to a tycoon with alleged ties to Russian intelligence and organised crime.

Around £1.2 billion was stolen through authorized and unauthorized financial fraud in the UK in 2022, underlining the scale of a problem that continues to beset the banking industry.

The Confederation of British Industry is fighting for survival. In this week’s In the City podcast, reporter Sabah Meddings explores how a 300-employee organisation that spoke out against sexual harassment is now unravelling as police investigate allegations of sexual assault.

Looking Ahead

GDP data tomorrow may show the UK economy stalled in the first quarter in a sign industrial action could be weighing on growth just as underlying momentum picks up. With strikes and an extra bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III likely to inject volatility into the GDP path in coming months, the line between recession and stagnation remains a fine one, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Ana Andrade. Industrial production data are also due.

On the corporate front, Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc and engineer Balfour Beatty Plc are set to report results. Beazley’s efforts to grow its cyber business will be in focus after the company issued its first cyber catastrophe bond earlier this year.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.