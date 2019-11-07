Rolls-Royce Says Profit, Cash at Low End of Range on Engine Fix

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said full-year earnings and cash flow will be at the lower end of guided ranges as it grapples with costs to fix Trent 1000 engines that power Boeing Co.’s 787 Dreamliner.

Full financial analysis of expenses concerning the latest TEN version of the turbine points to a likely one-time charge of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) against 2019 operating profit, the London-based company said in a statement Thursday.

While trading has improved since the half year, Trent 1000 costs remain a headwind and the power-systems arm has also deferred some projects, with sales growth for the year now set to be in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

Rolls-Royce said in September that the challenge of replacing engine components with less-than-expected durability will delay the return of normal service for the 787 until the second quarter of next year. Dreamliner operators include British Airways, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd.

