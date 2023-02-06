(Bloomberg) -- Projects by Rolls-Royce Plc and Vertical Aerospace Ltd are among those that will receive more than £110 million ($132 million) in funding from the UK as part of a push to decarbonize the aviation industry.

Rolls-Royce will receive funding to develop a liquid hydrogen combusting jet engine, while electric air-taxi startup Vertical will seek to develop lightweight batteries for small aircraft, the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

“Guilt-free flying is within our reach, and we are backing the world-leading UK firms whose skills and ingenuity are going to make that dream a reality,” Grant Shapps, the UK’s business secretary, said in the statement. “There is a massive opportunity for the UK’s aerospace industry to secure clean, green jobs and growth for decades to come.”

The UK is hoping to take a lead in the development of zero emissions flying as the aviation industry comes under increasing pressure to reduce fossil fuel use. Hydrogen is emerging as the likeliest fuel source for non-carbon-based propulsion, even as commercial aircraft powered by the fuel remain years away.

