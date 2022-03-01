Toronto home sales dip in February as prices hit all-time high
New data showed sales activity in the Toronto-area housing market fell from record levels in February, but that wasn’t enough to keep home prices from hitting a new all-time high.
Two directors at a real estate firm that borrowed millions of pounds from the U.K.’s taxpayer-funded pandemic loan program are being probed for preparing misleading financial statements, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.
The Hong Kong dollar is poised for steeper losses as impending Federal Reserve rate hikes exacerbate capital outflows triggered by the deadliest Covid outbreak in the city.
A nearly $1.9 billion commercial mortgage bond linked to a portfolio of office buildings owned by Columbia Property Trust Inc. and Allianz SE was delayed on Wednesday due to market weakness, according to two bond investors.
Judging whether China is ready to give private property developers a break has become essential to investors looking at the sector’s stressed stocks and bonds. But the Communist Party’s opaque style means they are forced to rely on media reports to learn about new measures, the impact of which can be ambiguous. Developers themselves aren’t always clear on their plans to raise cash or pay down debt. That’s prompting money managers to look instead at indicators such as sales data, household loans,
Mar 1, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Roman Abramovich is selling his London properties, according to British MP Chris Bryant.
“He’s terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he’s already going to sell his home tomorrow and sell another flat as well,” the member of Britain’s opposition Labour Party said in a speech to Parliament.
While the U.K. has sanctioned more than 100 Russian individuals and entities in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich has so far remained off the list. Since then, the Russian billionaire, who in addition to U.K. real estate owns Chelsea Football Club, has been under increasing pressure from the nation’s politicians.
On Saturday, Abramovich handed direct control of the club to the trustees of its charitable foundation, and suiters were said to be on high alert over a possible sale. Bryant has said Abramovich shouldn’t be allowed to own an English football club.
Abramovich, with a net worth estimated at $13.5 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, owns several homes in London. The property Bryant was referring to is believed to be a five-bedroom mansion at Kensington Palace Gardens valued at more than 150 million pounds ($200 million), the Times reported. The flat could be a three-story penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront that he bought in 2018 for 22 million pounds, the newspaper said.
On Monday, Abramovich’s spokesperson said he was trying to help broker an end to the war in Ukraine.
