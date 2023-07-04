(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s prime minister called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to decide “as soon as possible” on potentially sending permanent troops to the Black Sea state to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.

In a joint press conference with Scholz in Berlin, Premier Marcel Ciolacu said he hopes he’ll see German troops permanently stationed in Romania, which borders Ukraine, in the near future.

“I think that in Romania we need to have permanent German troops and I hope that together with Chancellor Scholz we’ll take the decisions as soon as possible in this sense,” Ciolacu said, adding that he expects Russia’s war to continue for some time.

Scholz himself didn’t comment on the request, and the German Defense Ministry was not immediately available for comment. Romania already hosts a multinational battlegroup that is designed to work as a forward presence that can be reinforced quickly by more troops.

