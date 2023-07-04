You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
22h ago
Romania Calls for Permanent German Troop Presence on NATO Flank
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s prime minister called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to decide “as soon as possible” on potentially sending permanent troops to the Black Sea state to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.
In a joint press conference with Scholz in Berlin, Premier Marcel Ciolacu said he hopes he’ll see German troops permanently stationed in Romania, which borders Ukraine, in the near future.
“I think that in Romania we need to have permanent German troops and I hope that together with Chancellor Scholz we’ll take the decisions as soon as possible in this sense,” Ciolacu said, adding that he expects Russia’s war to continue for some time.
Scholz himself didn’t comment on the request, and the German Defense Ministry was not immediately available for comment. Romania already hosts a multinational battlegroup that is designed to work as a forward presence that can be reinforced quickly by more troops.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:54
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
-
9:44
Canadians less keen to buy EVs, despite government policy push: Study
-
5:28
Can AI help farmers adapt to extreme weather?
-
5:13
Calgary officials, business leaders on the transition to becoming a tech hub
-
9:29
Collision conference 2023: Canada wants to become a hub for AI
-
6:42
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk